Grocery store sealed for overcharging

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A grocery store was sealed in Pasrur for selling flour

at high rates on Tuesday.

On the complaints of citizens, Assistant Commissioner

Pasrur Sidra Sattar visited the local grocery store and

sealed.

Talking on the occasion, AC Sidra Sattar said that provision

of basic food items to the public at fixed government rates

would be ensured at all costs.

She said that strict instructions had been issued to shopkeepers

to sell all essential items including flour as per fixed price list,

otherwise strict action would be taken against them.