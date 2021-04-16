UrduPoint.com
Grocery Stores Sealed Over Selling Sugar On High Rates

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Grocery stores sealed over selling sugar on high rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed four grocery stores and a departmental store over selling sugar on high rates in the city.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed during a crackdown against profiteers sealed a General Store Kareem Park and arrested its owner.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed four stores over selling sugar on high rates in his jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha inspected facilities at Ramazan Bazaar on Bedian Road near Lidher and reviewed rates of commodities.

More Stories From Pakistan

