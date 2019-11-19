Groom among 21 booked over fireworks in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

City Jaranwala police registered case against 21 persons including groom on the charge of celebrating marriage with firework

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : City Jaranwala police registered case against 21 persons including groom on the charge of celebrating marriage with firework.

Police said on Tuesday that Amjad arranged wedding ceremony of his son Umair in Municipal Colony where groom along with his friends Abdul Aziz, Haris Raza, Atif alias Atti, etc.

arranged fireworks.

The police registered a case against 21 accused including groom Umair and started investigation. However, no arrest in this regard was made so far.