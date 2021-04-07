Groom among six held for aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Millat Town police have arrested six people including a groom on the charge of aerial firing in a wedding ceremony on Tuesday night.

Police said that some guests resorted to aerial firing and fireworks in jubilation in the marriage function of Kashif Ali in Millat Town.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested groom Kashif Ali, Ehsan, Samar Abbas, Mujahid Ali,Babar and Qaisar.

A case has been registered against the accused.