Groom among two arrested over aerial firing

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two people, including a groom, over aerial firing during a function

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two people, including a groom, over aerial firing during a function.

A police spokesman said Rana Zeeshan Khan of Manj Chowk arranged Mehndi function in connection of his wedding ceremony during which the guests resorted to aerial firing. They also made video and display of weapons and spread it through social media.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary and SSO Operation Muhammad Afzal took serious notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the accused.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station conducted raids and arrested groom Rana Zeeshan Khanand his friend Syed Saad Hussain while four accomplices Muhammad Azam, Rana Aqeel, etc fled.

The police recovered weapons and started investigation by registering a case against the accused.