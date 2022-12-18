UrduPoint.com

Groom, Child Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) ::A groom and a three-year-old child were killed in a road mishap on Yar Hussain Road, police said on Sunday.

According to the details, the wedding guests were on the way to the bride's home when the vehicle carrying the groom plunged into a ditch.

As a result, a groom identified as Suleman and a child Esa were killed on the spot.

The teams of Rescue1122 Swabi rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the deceased to Yar Hussain hospital.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

