Groom Dies On His Marriage Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:10 PM

Groom dies on his marriage day

UPPER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The festivity and contentment of the marriage turned into grief and screams when the groom died after being hit by a motorcyclist on the big day of his life here on Monday.

Police said the excited but ill-fated groom, Irfan Ullah was crossing the road when a motorcyclist hit him near his house.

Irfan Ullah was badly injured and died on way to the hospital.

The death of Irfan Ullah turned the celebrations of marriage into mourning as everyone in his village and bride's home were in great sense of grief over his sad and unexpected death.

