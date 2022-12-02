UrduPoint.com

Groom Found Dead At His In-law's House

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Groom found dead at his in-law's house

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :A newlywed groom was found dead at his in-law's house at Khula Kehal here.

Police later shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem and handed it over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police would register a case after receiving the postmortem report which would ascertain the cause of death. The report is expected to be prepared by Saturday.

More Stories From Pakistan

