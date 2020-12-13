Groom killed, bride injured in accident

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :A groom was killed while his newly-wed bride sustained severe injuries in a road accident near here on Sunday.

According to police, Ghulam Mustafa, son of Ameen of Chorsta Mian, was on his way to home along with his bride when their car met an accident.

Resultantly, Ghulam Mustafa died on-the-spot while his bride and another person sustained severe injuries.

They were later admitted to THQ Hospital for treatment. Police were looking into the matter.