Groom Killed During Wedding Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 07:24 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A groom was killed while another man was injured over a marriage dispute in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station here on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a wedding ceremony was going on in the area of Bhagtanwala where accused Imran, Irfan and Arshad, residents of Madina Colony, opened firing at the groom Adnan, 32, and his relative Riaz Shaheen.

Resultantly, Adnan died on the spot while Riaz Shaheen was injured while the accused fled.

On information, police along with a Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to THQ hospital Bhagtanwala.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report of it. Police have started an investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan