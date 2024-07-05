Groom Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A young man died in an accident near Khair Pur Sadaat a day before his planned marriage in Alipur tahsil of district Muzaffargarh.
According to details, Muhammad Ijaz Jatoi r/o Jatoi colony Sultan Pura, and his brother’s weddings were planned to be held back to back on Thursday and Friday.
Last night , Ijaz was travelling by motorcycle as part of the marriage party, ‘Baraat’, of his brother towards Jatoi city.
Suddenly his motorcycle got slipped and he fell down near mausoleum of Hazrat Pir Mohib Faqeer, Khair Pur Sadaat town and a tractor trolley approaching from behind ran over him causing his death on the spot.
The groom died Thursday night before his wedding scheduled for Friday night (tonight).
He was laid to rest at a local graveyard in Sultan Pura after Namaz-e-Janaza.
