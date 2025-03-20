Groom Murdered Just Three Days After Wedding
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:53 PM
A shocking murder took place in the jurisdiction of Kroar Lal Esan Police Station where a groom was brutally killed just three days after his wedding
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A shocking murder took place in the jurisdiction of Kroar Lal Esan Police Station where a groom was brutally killed just three days after his wedding.
According to police reports, 25-year-old Shoaib, who had recently tied the knot, was allegedly murdered by a man named Adnan Jag. The tragic incident occurred while Shoaib was returning home from his in-laws' house with his wife, Ramsha.
Authorities revealed that Shoaib was the only son of his parents, adding to the grief of the bereaved family. The assailant used sharp knives to attack Shoaib, resulting in his brutal death.
Following the incident, the victim’s body was shifted to the Tehsil Hospital for post-mortem examination. However, the motive behind the murder remains unknown at this stage.
Meanwhile, the accused managed to flee the crime scene, and police have launched an extensive investigation, vowing to arrest the culprit soon.
