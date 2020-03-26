Groom, others arrested for violating lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a groom, his other family members and guests for gathering more than 50 people at his house in a village of Pakpattan.

A private news channel reported, the groom and his family members, along with their neighbours and friends, were leaving for the bride's house when a police team arrested them over the violation of lock down.

The police said that such gatherings are likely to spread the coronavirus.

A case has been registered against them under Section 188 (disobedience to orders) of the Pakistan Penal Code.