Groom, Others Arrested For Violating Lockdown
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:50 PM
Police on Thursday arrested a groom, his other family members and guests for gathering more than 50 people at his house in a village of Pakpattan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a groom, his other family members and guests for gathering more than 50 people at his house in a village of Pakpattan.
A private news channel reported, the groom and his family members, along with their neighbours and friends, were leaving for the bride's house when a police team arrested them over the violation of lock down.
The police said that such gatherings are likely to spread the coronavirus.
A case has been registered against them under Section 188 (disobedience to orders) of the Pakistan Penal Code.