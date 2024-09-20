Groom-to-be Dies In Accident
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BURAEWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A youth died while two others sustained serious injuries after two motorbikes collided near Luddan Road in Fateh Shah police limits on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Faisal Manzoor. His Mehndi ceremony was scheduled today and wedding tomorrow. The injured were identified as Muhammad Mohsin and Muhammad Azhar.
The body and the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Buraewala.
