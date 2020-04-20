Groom, wedding party booked for lockdown violation

Police booked groom and nine others for violation of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of COVID-19 in city's sunburn area of Sanawa

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Police booked groom and nine others for violation of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of COVID-19 in city's sunburn area of Sanawan.

Police sources said that a baraat (wedding party) was heading to Sultan Colony when police stopped it at a picket established in the area.

The groom, Muzammil and nine other family members were detained on violation of section 144 and lockdown under which marriage ceremonies and other gatherings of people are banned due to viral disease, the sources added.

An FIR under section 188 of PPC has been registered against the violators, they informed, adding that groom and others were put behind the bars at Sanawan Police Station.