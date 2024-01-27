Groom’s Brother Arrested For Killing Man In Jubilant Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM
In Kharala hamlet, within the authority of Fatehjang Police Station, a tragic incident occurred during a marriage ceremony that resulted in the death of a man
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In Kharala hamlet, within the authority of Fatehjang Police Station, a tragic incident occurred during a marriage ceremony that resulted in the death of a man.
Police reports claim that to commemorate his brother Sabir Ali's marriage, the groom's brother, Riasat Ali, fired celebration shots.
Unfortunately, Jawwad Ali, who was present at the ceremony, was hit by an inadvertent bullet fired by Riasat Ali during the joyous gunfire.
After being taken to a nearby hospital, Jawwad Ali passed away from his gunshot wounds. When the incident happened, the police moved to arrest the groom's brother, Riasat Ali, and file a murder complaint against him.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted4 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers11 minutes ago
-
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections25 minutes ago
-
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election26 minutes ago
-
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran38 minutes ago
-
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held32 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa32 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary32 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls27 minutes ago
-
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran27 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan27 minutes ago
-
SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under special self-finance ..27 minutes ago