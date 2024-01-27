Groom’s brother arrested for killing man in jubilant firing

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In Kharala hamlet, within the authority of Fatehjang Police Station, a tragic incident occurred during a marriage ceremony that resulted in the death of a man.

Police reports claim that to commemorate his brother Sabir Ali's marriage, the groom's brother, Riasat Ali, fired celebration shots.

Unfortunately, Jawwad Ali, who was present at the ceremony, was hit by an inadvertent bullet fired by Riasat Ali during the joyous gunfire.

After being taken to a nearby hospital, Jawwad Ali passed away from his gunshot wounds. When the incident happened, the police moved to arrest the groom's brother, Riasat Ali, and file a murder complaint against him.

