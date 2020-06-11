Gross value addition of livestock grew to Rs1,446 billion

Gross value addition of livestock during fiscal year 2019-20 increased by 2.5 percent as it was recorded at Rs 1,446 billion as compared to Rs1,430 billion of same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Gross value addition of livestock during fiscal year 2019-20 increased by 2.5 percent as it was recorded at Rs 1,446 billion as compared to Rs1,430 billion of same period of last year.

According the Economic Survey 2019-20, estimated livestock population including cattle was recorded at 49.6 million, buffalo 41.2 million, sheep 31.2 million.

The population of other cattle like goat stood at 78.2 million, camels 1.1 million, horses 0.4 million and asses 5.5 million.

Meanwhile, the poultry meat production showed a growth of of 9.1 percent whereas egg production showed a growth of 5.6 percent to 20.0 billion numbers during 2019-20 as compared to previous year.

The transformation of poultry production in the controlled shed system was making a tremendous difference of quantity and quality of poultry production.

There were now over 6,500 controlled environment poultry sheds in the country which indicates that poultry sector is moving in the direction of modernization and using advance technology.

Besides human loss, COVID-19 pandemic posed a negative impact on Pakistan's economy.By the side of demand and supply chains the pandemic affected all sectors of the economy including livestock. The lockdown has not only struck the domestic demand for livestock commodities, but has also generated supply and demand issues for exports.

This situation has negatively impacted the livelihoods of farmers and other players along the entire value chain of the livestock commodities and they are facing challenges in repaying their outstanding loans.