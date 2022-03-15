UrduPoint.com

Ground Breaking Ceremony Held For The Construction Of Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Ground Breaking Ceremony held for the construction of Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed

Ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Jama e Masjid Sir Syed was held at the new campus of Sir Syed University, situated at 200 acres land in Education City

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Jama e Masjid Sir Syed was held at the new campus of Sir Syed University, situated at 200 acres land in education City.

It was attended by the members of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association and management team, said a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that the AMUOBA's goal is to develop, construct and maintain a permanent masjid for Muslim community in the new campus.

The project is expected to take about a year and a half to complete and the grand mosque contains 3 domes and 2 minarets with a beautifully designed large prayer hall.

