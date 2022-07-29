Ground breaking ceremony of "Pak-Korea Testing Laboratory for PV-Modules and Allied Equipment" held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The ground breaking ceremony of "Pak-Korea Testing Laboratory for PV-Modules and Allied Equipment" being established by the Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy technologies (PCRET) and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) was held at a local hotel on Friday.

Federal Secretary for Science and Technology, Ghulam Muhammad Memon was chief guest on the occasion. While Ambassador of Republic of Korea, Mr. Sangpyo Suh and Director General PCRET, Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion.

PCRET is establishing solar panel testing laboratory under the project titled "Establishment of PAK-KOREA Testing Laboratory for PV Modules and Allied Equipment".

The solar panel testing laboratory is being established under a grant-aid project from Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) amounting to 9.5 Million USD and local Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) share of Rs. 71.629 Million.

The testing laboratory is planned to achieve status of Certification Body Testing Laboratory (CBTL) in collaboration with Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The testing laboratory after its completion will be the first testing laboratory of the country having CBTL status.

The KOICA will construct the testing laboratory and provide, install and commission all the required equipment for the solar panel testing.

The KOICA will also provide one year training to PCRET employees for smooth operation of the project during and after its completion. Obtaining of International certifications including IEC-61215 and IEC-61730 along with ISO-17025 will also be sponsored and facilitated by the Korean side.

PCRET will provide all the local support required for execution of the project along with 8 kanals of space for the project at Plot no. 55, Street 7, Sector H-8/4, Islamabad.

PCRET will also ensure involvement of its employees to seek training during the project and ensure its execution and operation after its completion.

The PSQCA has already initiated the process for adding solar panels in the list of its declared mandatory items. Therefore the PSQCA will ensure partial testing of sample from each import consignment of solar panels through the newly established CBTL. The CBTL will also offer its services to national and international private sector.

Establishment of the solar panel testing laboratory with CBTL status will go a long way in ensuring comprehensive and reliable quality control mechanism of solar panels in the country. The project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal secretary assured his all out support for this project and thanked KOICA for extending support for this direly needed initiative.