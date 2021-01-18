Ground-breaking ceremony of Prime Institute of Paramedic Sciences held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The ground breaking ceremony of Prime Institute of Paramedic Sciences (PIPS), a subsidiary of Peshawar Medical College (PMC), held here on Monday at Warsak Road.

PIPS Project Director Dr. Sajjad Hussain welcomed the PMC Dean and other participants on the occasion and expressed his determination to complete the project as soon as possible and ensure the provision of quality educational facilities in the field of paramedical sciences.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, PMC, while addressing the ceremony as chief guest said the Prime Foundation Pakistan already has a community health and development center at the same premises that not only provides basic care services to the people of the area at a discounted rate, but also a pilot project of early child development to provide the best medical services to the local people is also situated in the same campus.

He said there were three basic elements of medical services which include doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman hoped that apart from playing a significant role in accomplishment of the vision and mission of Prime Foundation, it would also provide professionally and ethically competent health professionals in various fields of healthcare.

It would also be a source of increasing demand and quality and diversity of services in the so far neglected field of paramedical sciences, he added.