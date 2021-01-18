Ground breaking ceremony of Prime Institute of Paramedic Sciences held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The ground breaking ceremony of Prime Institute of Paramedic Sciences (PIPS), a subsidiary of Peshawar Medical College (PMC), was held at Warsak Road, Peshawar.

According to a press statement issued here, Prime Foundation Pakistan has launched with holding ground breaking ceremony of a new (fifth) institution namely Institute of Paramedic Sciences (PIPS) by adding in its existing four subsidiary medical educational institutions including Peshawar Medical College, Peshawar Dental College, Rufaida Nursing College and Prime Institute of Public Health.

Project Director PIPS Dr. Sajjad Hussain welcomed the Dean PMC and other participants on the occasion and expressed his determination to complete the project as soon as possible and ensure the provision of quality educational facilities in the field of paramedical sciences.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, PMC, while addressing the ground breaking ceremony as chief guest of a multi-storied building of the said institute at Garhi Sherdad, Warsak Road, Peshawar, said that the Prime Foundation already have a community health and development center at the same premises that not only provides basic care services to the people of the area at a discounted rate, but also a pilot project of early child development to provide the best medical services to the local people is also situated in the same campus.

He said that there are three basic elements of medical services which include doctors, nurses and paramedics. Under the Prime Foundation, educational services are rendered in the fields of medical, dental, public health and nursing so, now with the establishment of PIPS, the Prime Foundation will have the opportunity to provide quality medical education in all areas of health services.

Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman hoped that apart from playing a significant role in accomplishment of the vision and mission of Prime Foundation, it would also provide professionally and ethically competent health professionals in various fields of healthcare.

It will also be a source of increasing demand and quality and diversity of services in the so far neglected field of paramedical sciences, he added.