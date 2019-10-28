Ground-breaking for the construction of an international level university in Nankana Sahib: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that ground-breaking for the construction of an international level university in Nankana Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, was a symbolic step

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said that ground-breaking for the construction of an international level university in Nankana Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, was a symbolic step.

He said history showed that no country or society could progress without giving priority to education. "We used to be ahead of other nations in education, but it is unfortunate that previous governments did not give due priority to education and left us behind," he added.

The prime minister said that besides the Sikh community from across the world, the local population would also benefit from the Guru Nanak University, which would offer education in various disciplines including the Information Technology, Science and Technology and other modern subjects.

He directed the Chief Minister Punjab to utilize all the "Auqaf" lands at various shrines like Baba Farid Shakar Ganj in Pakpattan for the construction of universities, educational institutes and hospitals for the benefit of local populace.

The prime minister said all the Sufi saints like Baba Farid, Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Mian Mir etc. had a single mission of serving the humanity, and that was why people still loved them and visited their shrines.

"Allah Almighty bestows those with honor, who serve the human beings.

People do not remember the rich but those who serve humanity", he remarked and cited the example of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for whom people were always ready to sacrifice their lives.

Despite criticism from opponents that why the government was opening Kartarpur Corridor when India was unleashing atrocities on innocent people in Occupied Kashmir, the prime minister said, Pakistan had to give way to them since it was the most sacred place for Sikh community.

He said Saudi Arabia never stopped anyone from visiting Muslim holy sites on the basis of political differences.

The Prime Minister said the government had decided to bring Madaris (religious seminaries} into mainstream education system through uniformity in education and eliminating different education systems.

He said that Madaris had very important role in history of the Subcontinent, adding, that in early 19th century Sikh, Hindu, Muslims and other elite used to get education from two big Madirs of Delhi despite the presence of British schools.

The Prime Minister said as the country could not achieve progress without focusing on knowledge economy, the present government would do all to provide modern education to youth by establishing educational institutes.

Punjab Chief�Minister�Usman�Buzdar,�while speaking on the occasion, said that education�was�the�top�priority�of�the�government�of�Pakistan�Tehreek-e-Insaf�and�mentioned�that�the�decision�had�been�taken�for�construction�of� eight universities and�five�education institutes�across�Punjab.

He said the Baba Guru Nanak University, to be completed at a cost of Rs. 6 billion, would not only cater to the needs of local people but would also attract students from foreign countries.

He said the project Insaf Health Card had been initiated in Nankana Sahib, adding an amount of Rs. 700 million had been allocated for the welfare of minorities.

Interior�Minister�Brig�(retd)�Ijaz�Ahmed�Shah�in his remarks said longstanding demand of people of area for establishment of university, has�been fulfilled�after�13�years�since�it�was�given�approval�in�2005�when� the�area�was�upgraded�as�district.

He�said�Punjabi�and�Khalisa�languages�would also be taught at the university besides�various�other�disciplines.

Goveror Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to PM for Informationand Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present on theoccasion.