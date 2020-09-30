Ground-breaking of two lanes to N-55 National Road performed

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail laid the foundation of the project of National Highway Authority (NHA), an important part of the alignment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), construction of the addition of two lanes to N-55 National Road (Ratodero- Shikarpur) here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail laid the foundation of the project of National Highway Authority (NHA), an important part of the alignment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), construction of the addition of two lanes to N-55 National Road (Ratodero- Shikarpur) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the ground braking ceremony, the Governor said the 43.4-kilometre-long road will be completed within two years.

He said all projects have so far been started on schedule and will hopefully be completed within the given timeframe.

PTI Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Shamim Naqvi, Ex MNA Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, officers of the district administrations and notables were present on the occasion.

Governor said present government was focusing to uplift weaker segments of the society and development of backward areas including Sindh.

He said the projects would create jobs, training of local labor and extensively use of local building materials.