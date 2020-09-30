UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ground-breaking Of Two Lanes To N-55 National Road Performed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:15 PM

Ground-breaking of two lanes to N-55 National Road performed

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail laid the foundation of the project of National Highway Authority (NHA), an important part of the alignment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), construction of the addition of two lanes to N-55 National Road (Ratodero- Shikarpur) here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail laid the foundation of the project of National Highway Authority (NHA), an important part of the alignment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), construction of the addition of two lanes to N-55 National Road (Ratodero- Shikarpur) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the ground braking ceremony, the Governor said the 43.4-kilometre-long road will be completed within two years.

He said all projects have so far been started on schedule and will hopefully be completed within the given timeframe.

PTI Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Shamim Naqvi, Ex MNA Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, officers of the district administrations and notables were present on the occasion.

Governor said present government was focusing to uplift weaker segments of the society and development of backward areas including Sindh.

He said the projects would create jobs, training of local labor and extensively use of local building materials.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Governor Road CPEC Shikarpur NHA All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Renewable energy jobs continue growth to 11.5 mill ..

3 minutes ago

Neelofar Khan elected President IWCCI

22 seconds ago

IHC seeks NAB reply on Zardari's petitions against ..

24 seconds ago

Police nets eight drug peddlers, weapon holders

2 minutes ago

Police net two POs in rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Spain abandons fiscal limit rules for 2020, 2021: ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.