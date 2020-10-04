'Ground water Management Plan' reports launched

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in partnership with Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), and in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, United States Agency for International Development and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) launched two reports.

The reports aimed for the development of the "Groundwater Management Plan" for Pakistan. The consultation aims to help the government of Pakistan with the long-term management of groundwater resources.

The launching ceremony was followed by a stakeholder consultation ,said a press release issued here.

The World Water Development Report 2020 sheds light on the impact of climate change on the availability, quality and quantity of water needed for basic human needs, thus undermining the basic rights to safe drinking water and sanitation for billions of people.

Such a situation will also hinder the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6, that ensures access to safe drinking water and sanitation for all. This presents a considerable challenge as 2.2 billion people currently do not have access to safely managed drinking water, and 4.2 billion, or 55% of the world's population, are without safely managed sanitation.

The report on Groundwater Investigations and Mapping in the Lower Indus Plain provides information on areas where groundwater is under stress due to water depletion and quality deterioration. The report also identifies areas where usable groundwater is available. This information will help the stakeholders in future groundwater management.

