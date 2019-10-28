Ground water mapping to help provinces make regulatory framework: PCRWR Chairman

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Dr Muhammad Ashraf Monday said the project of ground water mapping and investigation continuing in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will facilitate the authorities to develop a regulatory framework for ground water which is a big natural resource.

PCRWR has completed mapping of ground water in upper and lower Indus and now its research teams are mapping the ground water in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan which will be completed soon.

Pakistan is facing the issue of ground water depletion along with the contamination from the last many years and mapping is important to check the availability as well as quantity of water at different spots, he said.

Basically, the research teams of PCRWR are compiling the latest information about the level of contaminated and clean water at ground level.

The mapping will also help analyse the quantity of water at ground level and determine how much water can be utilized from different spots on weekly, monthly and yearly basis.

The council will transfer all this information to the provinces when they are yet to develop their ground water regulatory frameworks, Dr Ashraf added.

