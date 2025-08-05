Open Menu

Ground Work On KCR Project Expected To Begin Next Year: Jam Saifullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Railways, Jam Saifullah Khan, on Tuesday, said that efforts were underway to remove bottlenecks in the execution of Karachi Circular Railway and ground work of the project is expected to begin next year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Railways, Jam Saifullah Khan, on Tuesday, said that efforts were underway to remove bottlenecks in the execution of Karachi Circular Railway and ground work of the project is expected to begin next year.

Jam Saifullah Khan was talking to media persons along with Committee Members Senator Nasir Mehmood, Senator Dost Ali Jesser, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, and Senator Ashraf Ali Jatoi; following a review meeting on the KCR project and visit of the KCR track onboarding a train.

The chairman committee said that the meeting was convened to review the progress status on the KCR project and the committee has directed the railways and the provincial authority to expedite the project by removing the hindrances.

Karachi, having more than 25 million population required vast and modern transport and transit networks to cater the needs of millions of commuters on a daily basis. He noted and said that the senate body was composed of elected representatives from different political parties and all those parties wanted to resolve the issues and extend maximum facilities to residents of Karachi.

Jam Saifullah informed that railway authorities have apprised the committee that the issue of encroachment over KCR land has been resolved to a greater extent after various operations under the directives of the apex court. The KCR track has been cleared of illegal possessions while an alternate plan will be designed to ensure shifting of people from the remaining squatted lands, he added.

The retrieved land is currently in possession of Pakistan Railways while KCR project management is demanding the transfer of ownership to KCR for further progress on the project, Senator Saifullah told the media adding that Sindh government, on the other hand, has a varying opinion that the land was transferred by Sindh government to Railways for a public facilitation project and it should be utilized for the same purpose.

The KCR project is one of the important projects included in CPEC initiatives and we are expecting financing from China while the Sindh government will also provide financial assistance for the project, he said, adding that the Asian Development Bank may also be contacted if required.

The senate committee is eager to see progress on the project and will play an effective and efficient role in settlement of the land and other issues hindering the progress on the project, he vowed and assured every effort to resolve the issues of Karachiites.

Senator Nasir Mehmood, at the occasion, said that KCR is a project of Sindh government and Pakistan Railways, extending support to the provincial government. He said that the Senate Committee wanted to extend maximum facilitation to the provincial government so that this project of public importance could be completed without any further delay.

He said that the committee will summon the Chief Secretary Sindh in its next meeting to discuss the issues regarding transfer of land and to find an amicable solution to the issue.

