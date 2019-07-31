UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ground Work On New Rail Track To Be Started Soon: Federal Minister For Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:17 PM

Ground work on new Rail track to be started soon: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that a new double railways track of 1800 kilometers from Karachi to Peshawar will embark by the government adding that the existing track was constructed during the British rule in 1861,and now for the first time, new railway track is being constructed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that a new double railways track of 1800 kilometers from Karachi to Peshawar will embark by the government adding that the existing track was constructed during the British rule in 1861,and now for the first time, new railway track is being constructed.

Addressing a press conference in Circuit House here on late Tuesday night, he said that development of Pakistan Railways is important for overall progress and development of the country.

Talking about new jobs in Railways he said that Railway authorities have announced more than ten thousand jobs whereas hiring from grade 1 to 4 would be started soon.

To a question, he answered that any person who has cheated or looted the country brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in Pakistan or abroad.

He said opposition just criticizing government over non issues adding, they are not appreciating government's positive steps for the betterment of the country.

The present leadership had ended the tradition of spending public wealth for fulfilling personal needs, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Progress From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemned the Attac ..

8 minutes ago

OICCI Launches First Ever Manual on “Evolution o ..

8 minutes ago

Man killed over property dispute in Faisalabad

21 seconds ago

No suitable mechanism to keep water filtration pla ..

22 seconds ago

Two police constables among three dismissed in Sar ..

24 seconds ago

Man dies, two injure in Quetta firing in Quetta

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.