Ground work on new Rail track to be started soon: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that a new double railways track of 1800 kilometers from Karachi to Peshawar will embark by the government adding that the existing track was constructed during the British rule in 1861,and now for the first time, new railway track is being constructed.

Addressing a press conference in Circuit House here on late Tuesday night, he said that development of Pakistan Railways is important for overall progress and development of the country.

Talking about new jobs in Railways he said that Railway authorities have announced more than ten thousand jobs whereas hiring from grade 1 to 4 would be started soon.

To a question, he answered that any person who has cheated or looted the country brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in Pakistan or abroad.

He said opposition just criticizing government over non issues adding, they are not appreciating government's positive steps for the betterment of the country.

The present leadership had ended the tradition of spending public wealth for fulfilling personal needs, he added.