Groundbreaking Ceremony For Pak-Kashmir Sweet Home Cadet College Held

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The groundbreaking ceremony of first free Pak-Kashmir Sweet Home Cadet College was performed in Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir aiming at providing free education and other facilities to orphans of Pakistan Sweet Home and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) Zamurrad Khan said it was his dream to establish a free cadet college for orphans in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for preparing them to join Pakistan Army. All facilities, including education, uniform, meal and other basic amenities of life would be provided to the talented orphan students free of charge.

Former prime minister and president of AJK Sardar Yaqoob Khan lauded the services of Zamurrad Khan for orphans and other poor families.

A free Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College was already working near Sohawa.

