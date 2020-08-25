UrduPoint.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Of Digital City Haripur In A Month: Ziaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:58 PM

Groundbreaking ceremony of digital city Haripur in a month: Ziaullah

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Technology Tuesday said the groundbreaking ceremony of digital city would be held within a month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Technology Tuesday said the groundbreaking ceremony of digital city would be held within a month.

During his visit to the site of digital city in Haripur, he said that 88 kanal of land has been earmarked for the project which is part of the "Digital Pakistan" vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the Premier would be invited in the groundbreaking ceremony within a month adding that NESPAK has been engaged to carry out the necessary work on the project.

He said that the survey of the land has already been completed and now fencing of the project site is being carried out. The government would complete the project within one to two years of time, he added.

Ziaullah Bangash the milestone project of the KP government in IT sector would generate 35,000 to 40,000 job opportunities for youth while several IT related companies dealing in hard and soft-wares would be facilitated here to run their business with ease.

