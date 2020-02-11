Groundbreaking ceremony of lawyers hospital performed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Groundbreaking ceremony of lawyers hospital having 100 beds with latest equipment and construction of 6 storey building was held here on Monday.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Mamoon Rashid Sheikh said while performing groundbreaking ceremony later addressing at Lahore High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi that it was duty of the bar and bench to provide speedy justice to public at large.

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) underlined the need to ensure improved coordination between bar and bench for quick disposal of cases.

CJ said provision of quick and cheaper justice to litigants was need of the hour, adding "To achieve this aim, harmony between bar and bench is necessary.

" He assured the lawyers' community that he would play its due role in making the relationship between bar and bench 'exemplary.' He expressed the hope that lawyers would play an active role for quick dispensation of cases.

He appreciated the Rawalpindi bar played a key role in judicial work adding that undue strikes must be avoided.

CJ also ensured his full support to resolve the problem faced with the lawyers fraternity.

He said that we have directed provincial governments to adopt measures to avoid smog which affecting public health. We are going to introduce special courts to deal cases of women harassment, child abuse, cybercrime, hacking etc.