Groundbreaking ceremony of PIDE held

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Friday announced the groundbreaking ceremony of its building, which marked a significant milestone in the institution's history.

PIDE, a renowned institution committed to fostering intellectual growth and socio-economic development in the country, was privileged to have Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, said a press release issued here.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the significance of PIDE as the nation's premier think tank, it goes beyond being just a building; it is an intellectual powerhouse and a crucible of ideas where brilliant minds converge to address the complexities of Pakistan's economic challenges.

He further underlined the institute's commitment to harnessing the power of intellect for an equitable and thriving future for the people of Pakistan.

Research and innovation, the Chancellor asserted, hold the key to national progress and development. In today's rapidly evolving global landscape, research serves as a guiding compass, illuminating the path toward prosperity, sustainability, and societal advancement. By unlocking new frontiers of knowledge and catalyzing transformative change, research empowers the nation to harness human ingenuity and creativity.

The Chancellor acknowledged the pivotal role of economic research in shaping the future of nations worldwide.

He emphasized that economic research at PIDE serves as a navigator for policymakers, guiding them toward informed choices that align with the long-term interests of Pakistan.

By fostering international cooperation and addressing global challenges, PIDE's research plays a significant role in contributing to a stable and harmonious global economy.

Underlining the government's commitment to equipping Pakistan with an intellectual arsenal, the Chancellor outlined the "5 Es Strategy" focusing on increasing exports, building a knowledge economy, addressing environmental and climate change challenges, securing sustainable energy and infrastructure, and promoting equity and empowerment.

PIDE's role in evidence-based research and carving better policies and strategies was highlighted as pivotal in addressing the challenges faced by the nation.

The Chancellor applauded PIDE's efforts in expanding its research dissemination network through various social media platforms, webinars, and the RASTA Competitive Grants Program for Policy-Oriented Research, which has successfully created a network of over 2000 researchers and academicians.

The new PIDE building, the Chancellor declared, will provide a state-of-the-art home for the think tank's ongoing pursuit of knowledge and understanding. This smart, vertical, and environmentally friendly campus will further strengthen PIDE's tradition of excellence and its commitment to walking the talk.

He concluded by expressing his best wishes for the successful completion of the construction and the future endeavors of PIDE.