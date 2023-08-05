Open Menu

Groundbreaking Ceremony Of PIDE Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Groundbreaking ceremony of PIDE held

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Friday announced the groundbreaking ceremony of its building, which marked a significant milestone in the institution's history.

PIDE, a renowned institution committed to fostering intellectual growth and socio-economic development in the country, was privileged to have Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, said a press release issued here.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the significance of PIDE as the nation's premier think tank, it goes beyond being just a building; it is an intellectual powerhouse and a crucible of ideas where brilliant minds converge to address the complexities of Pakistan's economic challenges.

He further underlined the institute's commitment to harnessing the power of intellect for an equitable and thriving future for the people of Pakistan.

Research and innovation, the Chancellor asserted, hold the key to national progress and development. In today's rapidly evolving global landscape, research serves as a guiding compass, illuminating the path toward prosperity, sustainability, and societal advancement. By unlocking new frontiers of knowledge and catalyzing transformative change, research empowers the nation to harness human ingenuity and creativity.

The Chancellor acknowledged the pivotal role of economic research in shaping the future of nations worldwide.

He emphasized that economic research at PIDE serves as a navigator for policymakers, guiding them toward informed choices that align with the long-term interests of Pakistan.

By fostering international cooperation and addressing global challenges, PIDE's research plays a significant role in contributing to a stable and harmonious global economy.

Underlining the government's commitment to equipping Pakistan with an intellectual arsenal, the Chancellor outlined the "5 Es Strategy" focusing on increasing exports, building a knowledge economy, addressing environmental and climate change challenges, securing sustainable energy and infrastructure, and promoting equity and empowerment.

PIDE's role in evidence-based research and carving better policies and strategies was highlighted as pivotal in addressing the challenges faced by the nation.

The Chancellor applauded PIDE's efforts in expanding its research dissemination network through various social media platforms, webinars, and the RASTA Competitive Grants Program for Policy-Oriented Research, which has successfully created a network of over 2000 researchers and academicians.

The new PIDE building, the Chancellor declared, will provide a state-of-the-art home for the think tank's ongoing pursuit of knowledge and understanding. This smart, vertical, and environmentally friendly campus will further strengthen PIDE's tradition of excellence and its commitment to walking the talk.

He concluded by expressing his best wishes for the successful completion of the construction and the future endeavors of PIDE.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Ahsan Iqbal Social Media Progress Tank Government Best Arsenal

Recent Stories

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

15 minutes ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

15 minutes ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

16 minutes ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

16 minutes ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

18 minutes ago
 Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

18 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

17 minutes ago
 Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarti ..

Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarting US Food Assistance - State ..

17 minutes ago
 US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went ..

US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went Missing 27 Years Ago

17 minutes ago
 Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black S ..

Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black Sea deal: UN agency

17 minutes ago
 UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace ..

UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace After Sunak Mansion Protest - ..

17 minutes ago
 Fahad Al Hammadi strikes gold as UAE continues win ..

Fahad Al Hammadi strikes gold as UAE continues winning streak at MMAF Youth Worl ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan