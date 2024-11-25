Groundbreaking initiative announced to combat air pollution in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced a groundbreaking initiative under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership to combat air pollution in Punjab.

As part of this effort, 30 advanced air quality monitors are being installed across various cities in the province, with Lahore's monitoring capacity increasing to eight units. The new monitors in Lahore are strategically placed at THQ Kahna, Jiya Bhagga Police Station, Shahdara Teaching Hospital, Punjab University, and Wildlife Park, Raiwind. Other cities benefiting from this initiative include Rawalpindi (3 monitors), Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, and Sialkot (1 monitor each), as well as Multan, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur (2 monitors each). Sargodha (2 monitors) and Dera Ghazi Khan (1 monitor) are expected to activate their systems by the end of this month. These devices are linked to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) central control room for real-time monitoring.

The Senior Minister highlighted that the collected air quality data will be integrated with the global Air Quality Index (AQI) system, providing accurate and reliable information to the public and researchers. This system is designed to facilitate timely actions against pollution and improve environmental conditions.

"This initiative is a revolutionary step to safeguard human lives," said Marriyum Aurangzeb. "It will provide transparent data to the public and ensure an effective solution to air pollution challenges. This program is not only a significant step toward environmental conservation but also an example of utilizing digital technology to enhance governance and improve public service delivery.