Groundbreaking Initiative Announced To Combat Air Pollution In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced a groundbreaking initiative under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership to combat air pollution in Punjab.
As part of this effort, 30 advanced air quality monitors are being installed across various cities in the province, with Lahore's monitoring capacity increasing to eight units. The new monitors in Lahore are strategically placed at THQ Kahna, Jiya Bhagga Police Station, Shahdara Teaching Hospital, Punjab University, and Wildlife Park, Raiwind. Other cities benefiting from this initiative include Rawalpindi (3 monitors), Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, and Sialkot (1 monitor each), as well as Multan, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur (2 monitors each). Sargodha (2 monitors) and Dera Ghazi Khan (1 monitor) are expected to activate their systems by the end of this month. These devices are linked to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) central control room for real-time monitoring.
The Senior Minister highlighted that the collected air quality data will be integrated with the global Air Quality Index (AQI) system, providing accurate and reliable information to the public and researchers. This system is designed to facilitate timely actions against pollution and improve environmental conditions.
“This initiative is a revolutionary step to safeguard human lives,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb. “It will provide transparent data to the public and ensure an effective solution to air pollution challenges. This program is not only a significant step toward environmental conservation but also an example of utilizing digital technology to enhance governance and improve public service delivery. This initiative is a revolutionary step to safeguard human lives,” said the minister. “It will provide transparent data to the public and ensure an effective solution to air pollution challenges.”
Recent Stories
Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM condemns attack on Punjab police10 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes three child beggars into custody10 minutes ago
-
Two people shot dead11 minutes ago
-
4 cops, 3 protestors injured in Swabi20 minutes ago
-
NADRA center inaugurated on Sheikhupura Road20 minutes ago
-
PM’s climate aide, Belarusian Minister meet, agree to work for environmental sustainability, clima ..20 minutes ago
-
DPO Bannu signs agreement for free education of martyrs’ children20 minutes ago
-
Medicine stock being monitored through online system: DC21 minutes ago
-
Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize the country, this is n ..22 minutes ago
-
Rabid dog unleashes panic in Peshawar suburban villages; bites dozens of people30 minutes ago
-
Minister welcomes US Sikh pilgrims30 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two injured in Bahawalpur tanker accident30 minutes ago