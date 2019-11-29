Groundbreaking of first SEZ under CPEC by year-end: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the government is targeting the groundbreaking of first Special Economic Zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by the end of next month

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the government is targeting the groundbreaking of first Special Economic Zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by the end of next month.

In a tweet on Friday, he expressed the determination to open two more SEZs within current fiscal year.He said under the first phase, one each Special Economic Zone is being established in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.Asad Umar said the government is focusing on the development of SEZs under the CPEC to accelerate industrialization and job creation.