Groundbreaking Of Gurdwara Restoration Project On Saturday
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The groundbreaking ceremony for restoration of historic Gurdwara Bhai Karam Singh is set to take place on Saturday in Jhelum.
The event will be marked by the presence of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Ata-ur-Rehman and Provincial Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh, who will jointly lay the foundation stone.
The ETPB chairman emphasised that restoration of gurdwara sends a powerful message of peace and love to the Sikh community worldwide. He said all funds for the restoration project would be provided by the Evacuee Trust Property Board. He highlighted the importance of the restoration for promoting religious tourism and reaffirmed the Board commitment to taking all necessary measures to protect and restore minority places of worship.
"Gurdwara Bhai Karam Singh will be restored to its original form," said Board Secretary Fareed Iqbal.
