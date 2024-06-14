Open Menu

Groundbreaking Of Gurdwara Restoration Project On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Groundbreaking of gurdwara restoration project on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The groundbreaking ceremony for restoration of historic Gurdwara Bhai Karam Singh is set to take place on Saturday in Jhelum.

The event will be marked by the presence of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Ata-ur-Rehman and Provincial Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh, who will jointly lay the foundation stone.

The ETPB chairman emphasised that restoration of gurdwara sends a powerful message of peace and love to the Sikh community worldwide. He said all funds for the restoration project would be provided by the Evacuee Trust Property Board. He highlighted the importance of the restoration for promoting religious tourism and reaffirmed the Board commitment to taking all necessary measures to protect and restore minority places of worship.

"Gurdwara Bhai Karam Singh will be restored to its original form," said Board Secretary Fareed Iqbal.

Related Topics

Minority Jhelum Event All Love

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

20 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

20 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

24 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 day ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan