UrduPoint.com

Groundbreaking Of IT Park In Karachi To Be Held On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Groundbreaking of IT park in Karachi to be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque has said that the groundbreaking ceremony of state of the art Information Technology Park would be held in Karachi on Monday.

"Information Technology Park in Karachi will be a gateway to an innovative future. The project will promote research and development while giving a boost to IT exports," the minister said.

He said that the establishment of the park would be a step towards achieving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision to bring a world-class IT infrastructure to Karachi city.

He added that it will make the city a centre of excellence for Information technology.

He said that the technology sector has been playing its role in developing and strengthening Pakistan's economy.

The IT park will provide employment opportunities, promote research, and development and enhance IT exports, he hoped.

The project included a multi-storey office building. The park would be spread over an area of 106,449 square metres with eight floors above the ground and three basement floors.

It will offer a platform for the industry and local universities to establish synergies. It will also attract international business collaboration and global IT companies as anchor tenants and investors.

The minister said the park would improve the provision of workspace and allied infrastructure facilities for IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies and promote the growth of the IT industry.

The project would also help improve the formation of IT clusters, increase export revenues and showcase Pakistani innovations and services in the IT sector before the international audience and customers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Exports Business Industry Employment

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

13 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.