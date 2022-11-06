Groundbreaking of IT park in Karachi to be held on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque has said that the groundbreaking ceremony of state of the art Information Technology Park would be held in Karachi on Monday.

"Information Technology Park in Karachi will be a gateway to an innovative future. The project will promote research and development while giving a boost to IT exports," the minister said.

He said that the establishment of the park would be a step towards achieving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision to bring a world-class IT infrastructure to Karachi city.

He added that it will make the city a centre of excellence for Information technology.

He said that the technology sector has been playing its role in developing and strengthening Pakistan's economy.

The IT park will provide employment opportunities, promote research, and development and enhance IT exports, he hoped.

The project included a multi-storey office building. The park would be spread over an area of 106,449 square metres with eight floors above the ground and three basement floors.

It will offer a platform for the industry and local universities to establish synergies. It will also attract international business collaboration and global IT companies as anchor tenants and investors.

The minister said the park would improve the provision of workspace and allied infrastructure facilities for IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies and promote the growth of the IT industry.

The project would also help improve the formation of IT clusters, increase export revenues and showcase Pakistani innovations and services in the IT sector before the international audience and customers.