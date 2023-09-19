Open Menu

Groundnut Promotion Important To Meet Edible Oil Demand Locally: Saqib Ateel

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Groundnut promotion important to meet edible oil demand locally: Saqib Ateel

Groundnut, known for its exceptional oil content ranging from 44 to 56 per cent, holds the key to meeting the edible requirements of the people, said Secretary of Agriculture, South Punjab, Saqib Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Groundnut, known for its exceptional oil content ranging from 44 to 56 per cent, holds the key to meeting the edible requirements of the people, said Secretary of Agriculture, South Punjab, Saqib Ateel.

Speaking from a lush groundnut field sprawling over 25 acres in Chak No. 379/WB Dunyapur, Ateel highlighted a path to economic prosperity that could help save an astounding Rs 350 billion annually incurred upon the import of edible oil.

Traditionally, Pakistan has been heavily reliant on edible oil imports to meet its demand. However, Saqib pointed out an alternative solution that could not only make Pakistan self-sufficient but also reduce its dependence on costly imports. He emphasized the crucial role played by high-quality groundnut seeds in boosting production.

During the visit, progressive farmer Asif Awan provided a comprehensive overview of various groundnut varieties.

With optimism, Awan projected a remarkable production yield of 30 maunds per acre, a testament to the tremendous potential of groundnut farming.

Secretary Ateel lauded Asif Awan's dedication to innovative agriculture and issued clear directives to field formations for every possible assistance to the farmer. He stressed the importance of extending comprehensive support to farming communities across the region, underscoring that this support would be pivotal in significantly enhancing groundnut production.

This sort of innovative farming marks a significant step towards a more self-reliant and economically secure Pakistan as it strives to meet its domestic edible oil demand through sustainable and homegrown solutions. The future of Pakistan's agriculture industry seems brighter than ever, with such sorts of groundnut cultivation projects poised to play a central role in the nation's prosperity, he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Punjab Agriculture Oil Visit From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

DC Kohat held meeting regarding Tehsil Lachi civic ..

DC Kohat held meeting regarding Tehsil Lachi civic issues

4 minutes ago
 IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting ..

IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting details of cases against Miza ..

6 minutes ago
 Netting corrupt: AJK PM announces to execute accou ..

Netting corrupt: AJK PM announces to execute accountability in State soon

6 minutes ago
 Day-long workshop "Integrated Energy Planning for ..

Day-long workshop "Integrated Energy Planning for Sustainable Development" on W ..

6 minutes ago
 ADCR directs intensified crackdown against electri ..

ADCR directs intensified crackdown against electricity theft in commercial plaza ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants good relations with all over the wo ..

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the world. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

23 minutes ago
PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

18 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in a week

18 minutes ago
 FESCO employee electrocuted

FESCO employee electrocuted

11 minutes ago
 SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital ..

SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital on serious violation of rules ..

11 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims two lives

Old enmity claims two lives

11 minutes ago
 Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akra ..

Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akram

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan