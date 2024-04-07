Grounds Up Qualifies For Women Premier League's Final
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Grounds Up cricket academy qualified for the final of the first season of the Women Premier League after the second consecutive victory in the tournament on Saturday night.
The first match on the second day of the league was played between Royal Orchard Multan and Lahore International Cricket Academy (LICA) in which Royal Orchard defeated LICA by 237 runs.
Playing first, the Royal Orchard Multan scored 264 runs at the loss of two wickets. The partnership of 171 runs between Noreen Yaqoob and Alina Masood played a vital role in setting up a big target for the LICA.
Noreen Yaqoob scored 114 runs and Alina Masood contributed 88 runs in total.
The LICA failed to achieve the target the whole team managed to score only 27 runs enabling Royal Orchard to register their victory by a heavy margin of 237 runs.
Noreen Yaqoob was declared player of the match for scoring a century.
In the second match, the Grounds Up academy qualifies for League's final after defeating Tareen Cricket Academy by nine wickets.
The Tareen Cricket Academy set a target of 93 runs in fixed 20 hours which was achieved by the Grounds Up academy at the loss of only a single wicket.
Gull Uswa of the Grounds Up was declared player of the match for taking three wickets by giving 12 runs in four over spell.
