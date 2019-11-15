UrduPoint.com
Groundwater Mapping To Help Provinces Make Regulatory Framework: PCRWR Chairman

Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashraf Friday said the project of groundwater mapping and investigation will facilitate the provincial authorities to develop their own regulatory frameworks for groundwater which is a big natural resource

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashraf Friday said the project of groundwater mapping and investigation will facilitate the provincial authorities to develop their own regulatory frameworks for groundwater which is a big natural resource.

PCRWR has completed mapping of groundwater in upper and lower Indus and now its research teams are mapping the groundwater in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan which will be completed soon.

Pakistan is facing the issue of groundwater depletion along with the contamination from the last many years and mapping is important to check the availability as well as quantity of water at different spots, he said while talking to APP.

Basically, the research teams of PCRWR are compiling the latest information about the level of contaminated and clean water at ground level.

The mapping will also help analyse the quantity of water at ground level and determine how much water can be utilized from different spots on weekly, monthly and yearly basis.

The council will transfer all this information to the provinces when they are yet to develop their ground water regulatory frameworks, Dr Ashraf said.

Stressing on the need for saving water, the chairman said everything has its alternate but water has no alternate. Our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) has given a message to save the water even if you are sitting beside a stream which is written on the water bottles by a company in Australia.

