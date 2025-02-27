Group Insurance Cheques Distributed Among Families Of Police Employees
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Group insurance cheques were distributed among the families of police employees at the Capital City Police Headquarters on Thursday.
DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar distributed cheques worth more than Rs. 3.713 million among 18 families of retired and in-service police employees, who passed away during service.
The recipients of the cheques included the families of SI Ejaz Ahmad, ASI Abid Hussain, Tariq Hussain, Head Constable Shahroz Khan, Mumtaz Hussain, Shehbaz Mansoor, constable Ali Imran, Muhammad Jamil, Amanat Ali, Akhtar Rasool, Lady Naib Qasid Samira Rafiq, and cook Usman.
The families of police employees expressed their gratitude to Lahore Police for timely provision of dues.
