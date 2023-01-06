UrduPoint.com

Group Of 25 Bikers To Perform Umrah Besides Visiting Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023

Group of 25 bikers to perform Umrah besides visiting countries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):A group consisting of 25 bikers on Friday left for Saudi Arabia via road to perform Umrah besides visiting different countries.

According to the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) sources on Friday, the bikers group would visit Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Urdan and Iraq.

The bikers were travelling with the mission of promoting peace, brotherhood and friendship.

They would travel for more than 14,000 kilometres and during this journey bikers would visit main cultural, religious and tourist places of the countries.

The group of bikers left for the journey from the TDCP office at Gaddafi stadium.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the fourth group of bikers visiting different countries priorto this a group of 16 bikers of Cross Route Club had visited Iran in 2019.

