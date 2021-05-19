Group of independent candidates much likely to jump into AJK Gen. Elections Arena

A strong group of independent candidates comprising from among-st certain of the sitting law makers in AJK Legislative Assembly and some other political activists, is very much likely to emerge for the solo flight to jump into the forthcoming AJK general elections arena most probably to be held in mid of July this year, well informed sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) : A strong group of independent candidates comprising from among-st certain of the sitting law makers in AJK Legislative Assembly and some other political activists, is very much likely to emerge for the solo flight to jump into the forthcoming AJK general elections arena most probably to be held in mid of July this year, well informed sources said.

The much-impending strong group of independent candidates is very much likely to emerge to jump into the polls under the leadership of two of the ministers in sitting PML-N led AJK government including Ch. Abdul Aziz (From Gujjar tribe) the sitting MLA from Haveili district, minister Ch. Masood Khalid (from Jatt tribe) from Dadayal (Mirpur), Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, sitting MLA from Samani (Bhimbher district), Ch. Anwar ul Haq, (from Jatt tribe), ex speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly from Bhimbher district and Chaudhry Shehzad, a political elder.

Political pundits are of the view that the much prospective group of the independent candidates, in required number would emerge and be unveiled soon after the announcement of the elections schedule especially at the stage of filing of the nomination papers.

This Correspondent further understands that the idea of jumping into the elections arena being the independent candidates, individually or collectively under the fold of an independent group, after having been utterly sick and perplexed of the role of the political parties in building up the nation with mutual unity and harmony within their respective party ranks and such culture of hypocrisy and dissentions in the ranks of the parties because of their alleged hostile approach even towards their old associates in the party ranks compelled them to jump into the elections as independent candidates with prime spirit to serve the humanity/voters in their respective electoral Constituencies.