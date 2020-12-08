Group of IUB faculty participates in workshop on logical Framework

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A group comprising four faculty members from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) participated in a three-day training workshop on Logical Framework Analysis at Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) Establishment Division, Islamabad.

The group members included Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, Head of Department of Project and Operations Management Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Professor Department of Tourism Management Hameed Murtaza, Program Manager Executive Training Center Shaheer Rizvi.

This organization is responsible for promoting the cause of development in Pakistan, through its programs of capacity building and research.

The training aimed at promoting adoption of systematic tools and practices for the success of development projects, especially those driven by donors; and, to promote sharing of experiences among the participants with respect to Logical Framework Analysis in Pakistan.