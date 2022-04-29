Group of protestors chant slogans against PM, his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabvi (s.a.w)

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2022) A group of protesters violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah as they loudly chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation as soon as they entered the holy mosque to pay their respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

PM Shehbaz and his delegation reached Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a three-day official visit at invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The protesters as saw Shehbaz Sharif and the delegation they started chanting "chor" , "chor" (thieves). They harassed and raised objectionable slogans against Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Chaudhry Salik, and four members of PM Shehbaz Sharif's staff were accompanying the prime minister on his visit.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also confirmed the development. He said that a handful of people maligned Pakistanis at Roza Rasool (SAWW).

The Minister also strongly condemned the disrespectful incident that took place at the holy mosque.

Meanwhile, Religious Scholars have also strongly denounced the disrespectful incident that took place at the Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) in Medina.

In a tweet, Mutfi Taqi Usmani said the companions of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim un Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam also used to keep their voice low at Roza Rasool (SAWW).

He said some elements have however proved that respect, sanctity and morality are nothing but a myth for them.

Abhorring the incident, Maulana Tariq Jamil said that disrespect of Haram Sharif is not acceptable in islam.

Chief of JUI (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked the religious scholars to condmen in their Friday sermons the incident that took place at Masjid-e-Nabvi.

In a statement, he regretted that the sanctity of Roza Rasool (SAWW) was not kept in mind by certain elements whilst resorting to sloganeering.