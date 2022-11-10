UrduPoint.com

'Group Of Rioters' Continuously Creating Chaos In Country: Dastgir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 12:10 AM

'Group of rioters' continuously creating chaos in country: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said a "group of rioters" continuously creating chaos in the country to disrupt the development process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI workers in a bid to spread "anarchy" had blocked the highways to record their protest.

"It is not a suitable environment to conduct early elections. The polls would be held on its scheduled time," Khurram Dastgir said.

The government was trying hard to put the country's economy back on right track and would conduct free and fair election in October 2023, he concluded.

The minister said," a group of fascist people wants to detract the country from progression and we would not allow their plans to be successful."

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khurram Dastgir Khan October From Government

Recent Stories

Georgia Secretary of State Official Says Senate Ra ..

Georgia Secretary of State Official Says Senate Race Set to Become December Runo ..

17 minutes ago
 Iranian Security Forces Made 250 Arrests During Pr ..

Iranian Security Forces Made 250 Arrests During Protests - Intelligence Chief

17 minutes ago
 Macron Says France to Remain 'Exemplary' NATO Ally

Macron Says France to Remain 'Exemplary' NATO Ally

17 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: from invasion to Russian retreat f ..

War in Ukraine: from invasion to Russian retreat from Kherson

17 minutes ago
 France-UK to hold defence summit in early 2023: Ma ..

France-UK to hold defence summit in early 2023: Macron

20 minutes ago
 MoS meets US Director Office of Foreign Assistance ..

MoS meets US Director Office of Foreign Assistance

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.