'Group of rioters' continuously creating chaos in country: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said a "group of rioters" continuously creating chaos in the country to disrupt the development process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI workers in a bid to spread "anarchy" had blocked the highways to record their protest.

"It is not a suitable environment to conduct early elections. The polls would be held on its scheduled time," Khurram Dastgir said.

The government was trying hard to put the country's economy back on right track and would conduct free and fair election in October 2023, he concluded.

The minister said," a group of fascist people wants to detract the country from progression and we would not allow their plans to be successful."