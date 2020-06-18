Group of youngsters arrested over abusing Police high ups on social media

A group of youngsters who were found to be using abusive language for Police high ups in a video circulating on social media,have been arrested by officials of Yakatoot Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A group of youngsters who were found to be using abusive language for Police high ups in a video circulating on social media,have been arrested by officials of Yakatoot Police Station.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, the group members were arrested from Yakatoot area in the interior city.

In the video which went viral on social media, the youngster were found gathered in a room in an intoxicated condition and were calling bad Names for police high ups.

Soon after release of the video, Station House Office (SHO) Yakatoot Police Station, Imran ud Din alerted his informers to search and find out these boys who apparently looked like city dwellers.

The informers soon give information about presence of the youngsters at a home in same Yakatoot area which was raided and all were arrested.

Speaking on the occasion, SHO Imran ud Din said our senior are assets of Police force and very much respectable for us and we cannot tolerate such derogation against them by any one.

He said soon after watching the video he decided to take action against these ill-mannered youngsters and give them a lesson.

Actually, Imran continued, these were criminal minded people and due to police action keep a grudge against the law enforcers.

The arrested youth would be presented in a court for proper legal action and punishment over their disparaging conduct, he added.