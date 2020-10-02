UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group Painting Exhibition Concludes At Arts Knowledge Academy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:55 PM

Group painting exhibition concludes at Arts Knowledge Academy

A five-day group painting exhibition arranged by the students of Arts Knowledge Academy was concluded at Punjab Council of the Arts on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A five-day group painting exhibition arranged by the students of Arts Knowledge academy was concluded at Punjab Council of the Arts on Friday.

Prominent artist and Ex-PNCA Director General Jamal Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

More than 60 artists participated in the exhibition featuring landscape, sketches, and calligraphy.

Addressing at the closing ceremony, Jamal Shah said it was appreciable step to turn the youth to positive activities.

He further said Pakistan was full of talented people who were bringing a good name to the country across the world.

At the end, Jamal Shah also distributed certificates among the artists.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Jamal Shah

Recent Stories

E-commerce diploma course starts for youth: Ziaull ..

1 minute ago

Delegation of Overseas Pakistanis calls on Prime M ..

1 minute ago

District admin, TMA conduct joint anti-encroachmen ..

4 minutes ago

NHMP impounds 20 bikes in crackdown against one-wh ..

4 minutes ago

PEMRA refrains channels from airing contents regar ..

4 minutes ago

No shortage of flour in Hafizabad: DC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.