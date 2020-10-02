Group painting exhibition concludes at Arts Knowledge Academy

A five-day group painting exhibition arranged by the students of Arts Knowledge Academy was concluded at Punjab Council of the Arts on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A five-day group painting exhibition arranged by the students of Arts Knowledge academy was concluded at Punjab Council of the Arts on Friday.

Prominent artist and Ex-PNCA Director General Jamal Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

More than 60 artists participated in the exhibition featuring landscape, sketches, and calligraphy.

Addressing at the closing ceremony, Jamal Shah said it was appreciable step to turn the youth to positive activities.

He further said Pakistan was full of talented people who were bringing a good name to the country across the world.

At the end, Jamal Shah also distributed certificates among the artists.