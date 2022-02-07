Group painting exhibition, theatre competitions held at PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Monday organized a group painting exhibition titled Galaxies to provide a platform for young artists

The special guest at the exhibition's opening ceremony was Member Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir.

Speaking on occasion, Seemabia said that the Artwork displayed in the exhibition were closer to reality while Pakistani artists were rich in art and made the country famous all over the world.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government was taking significant steps to promote art, she added.

While addressing on occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that art was the best way to express emotions and the young artist beautifully portrayed their feelings on canvas.

The exhibition depicts green fields, mountains, and country life on canvas.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were distributed to the artists Uzair, Junaid Raza, Hajira Nadeem, Maleeha Faisal, Younis Rumi, Hamida Sundas, Tarim Rafiq, Sonia Wasim, Syed Khurram Abbas, Omar Farmeed, Wajiha Batool, Iman Qaiser, Tania Afzal, Areba Javed, Jazeeb Ali Qureshi, Fiza Amjad, Mir Jahangir, Shakeel Bhatti, Umm Salma and Muqaddas.

The exhibition would remain open to the public for a week.

Meanwhile, competitions for Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 have been started in the Rawalpindi district under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council.

In the Punjab Talent Theater competitions, Qamar Shah Grami's team performed under the name of Pasban, Amir Chaudhry's team performed under the name of Relationship and Distance, Anjum Abbasi's team performed under the name of Divorce and Mohammad Fahim Awan's team performed under the name of Ehsas.

Director Waqar Ahmad said that beautiful plays were indeed a mirror of society.

The Arts Council had always strived to promote standard theatre; adding writing on corrective topics attracted people and conveyed a good message and entertainment.

On the other hand, music, short story writing, painting, folk dance and handicraft competitions in the Rawalpindi district will be held at Arts Council Tuesday.

He informed that hundreds of youth of the Rawalpindi district have registered for the competitions.