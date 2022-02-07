UrduPoint.com

Group Painting Exhibition, Theatre Competitions Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Group painting exhibition, theatre competitions held at PAC

The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Monday organized a group painting exhibition titled Galaxies to provide a platform for young artists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Monday organized a group painting exhibition titled Galaxies to provide a platform for young artists.

The special guest at the exhibition's opening ceremony was Member Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir.

Speaking on occasion, Seemabia said that the Artwork displayed in the exhibition were closer to reality while Pakistani artists were rich in art and made the country famous all over the world.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government was taking significant steps to promote art, she added.

While addressing on occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that art was the best way to express emotions and the young artist beautifully portrayed their feelings on canvas.

The exhibition depicts green fields, mountains, and country life on canvas.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were distributed to the artists Uzair, Junaid Raza, Hajira Nadeem, Maleeha Faisal, Younis Rumi, Hamida Sundas, Tarim Rafiq, Sonia Wasim, Syed Khurram Abbas, Omar Farmeed, Wajiha Batool, Iman Qaiser, Tania Afzal, Areba Javed, Jazeeb Ali Qureshi, Fiza Amjad, Mir Jahangir, Shakeel Bhatti, Umm Salma and Muqaddas.

The exhibition would remain open to the public for a week.

Meanwhile, competitions for Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 have been started in the Rawalpindi district under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council.

In the Punjab Talent Theater competitions, Qamar Shah Grami's team performed under the name of Pasban, Amir Chaudhry's team performed under the name of Relationship and Distance, Anjum Abbasi's team performed under the name of Divorce and Mohammad Fahim Awan's team performed under the name of Ehsas.

Director Waqar Ahmad said that beautiful plays were indeed a mirror of society.

The Arts Council had always strived to promote standard theatre; adding writing on corrective topics attracted people and conveyed a good message and entertainment.

On the other hand, music, short story writing, painting, folk dance and handicraft competitions in the Rawalpindi district will be held at Arts Council Tuesday.

He informed that hundreds of youth of the Rawalpindi district have registered for the competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Music Government Of Punjab Punjab Divorce Young Rawalpindi Shakeel All Best Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UK to Send 350 More Troops to Poland Amid Tensions ..

UK to Send 350 More Troops to Poland Amid Tensions in the Russian-Ukrainian Bord ..

21 seconds ago
 25 criminals held, contraband seized

25 criminals held, contraband seized

22 seconds ago
 Macron tells Putin he hopes talks can 'start de-es ..

Macron tells Putin he hopes talks can 'start de-escalation' on Ukraine

23 seconds ago
 Police taking strict action against kite sellers, ..

Police taking strict action against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 300, recover 63 ..

25 seconds ago
 UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border

UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border

27 seconds ago
 Federal edu ministry, inks agreement to advance ST ..

Federal edu ministry, inks agreement to advance STEAM education in girls high sc ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>