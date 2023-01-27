UrduPoint.com

Group Show By Five Artists Concludes Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Group show by five artists concludes tomorrow

A group show of artwork by five established artists will conclude, here on January 28, at Khaas contemporary art gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :A group show of artwork by five established artists will conclude, here on January 28, at Khaas contemporary art gallery.

The show titled Zeitgeist: The Defining Spirit is curated by Aasim Akhtar featuring Works by Hamza Qazi, Javaid Mughal, Madiha Hyder, Qadir Jhatial and Saqiba Suleman.

Hamza Qazi inquires the heightened forms of visual realism, while what is depicted as his pictorial realization is motivated by an inner authenticity. Interested in the representation of figures and arrays, his paintings have a strong existentialist character that represents fragments of a splendorous mosaic of human life that he painterly transforms into mysterious banality whereas, the backgrounds are unknowable.

Figurative work concepts are Javaid's key motivators and the inspiration of his creativity comes from the culture of the surroundings. He enjoys the city culture and the diversity of people and gets influenced by it.

The subjects in his paintings are drawn from his personal experiences and the incidents or happenings around him.

Madiha Hyder's new body of work is a conversational dialogue of sorts, a mode of communication a tool that she uses to reach out to people around her.

Qadir Jhatial is a visual artist based in Lahore; Jhatial's inquiry is centered about what is a representation of an image that how the image is viewed, read and interpreted in the present age of overwhelming information and knowledge. His practice evolved from pure painting into a multi-disciplinary practice, this went beyond conventional painting and drawing moving to the use of interactive expression incorporating performative and digital media elements.

Saqiba Suleman explores the idea of being judgmental about external appearance, said the organizers.

Related Topics

January Media From

Recent Stories

ACS chairs meeting on Merged Areas Governance Prog ..

ACS chairs meeting on Merged Areas Governance Programme

4 minutes ago
 Report on computerization of land record in 7 KP d ..

Report on computerization of land record in 7 KP districts submitted to Governor ..

4 minutes ago
 PEMRA to grant FM-Radio licences for KP's merged d ..

PEMRA to grant FM-Radio licences for KP's merged districts

4 minutes ago
 Ulema urge Sweden, Dutch govts for prompt action a ..

Ulema urge Sweden, Dutch govts for prompt action against desecrators of Holy Qur ..

4 minutes ago
 Dar offers support for execution of FSC's decision ..

Dar offers support for execution of FSC's decision on judgment on Riba

14 minutes ago
 EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until ..

EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July 31, 2023

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.