Group visa must before departing for pilgrimage to Syria: Religious Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistani pilgrims wishing to visit holy sites in Syria must obtain a group visa from Syrian Immigration Authority and No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Embassy in Damascus before departure.

A spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, (Ziarat Wing), quoting Pakistan embassy in Damascus announced that Syria has issued new SOPs (standard operating procedure) for the Pakistani pilgrims.

He urged Pakistani pilgrims wishing to go to Syria for Ziaraat purpose to comply with the new instructions of Syria, conveyed by Pakistan embassy in Damascus to the ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry advised the pilgrims to must complete their documents before departing to Syria.