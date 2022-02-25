GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUBLISHERS WITH THE LAUNCH OF INCA

The new end-to-end solution brings Intelligent Influence to brands by enabling AI-powered influencer and content marketing campaigns beyond social channels to achieve real outcomes for marketers

Karachi (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 )WPP’s media investment management group, announced the Pakistan rollout of its AI-powered brand safe influencer marketing solution, INCA, in a virtual event. Leveraging GroupM’s unmatched scale, INCA connects brands to the widest network of trusted publishers and influencers to create and promote content in social channels and beyond to drive brand engagement across digital platforms.

INCA’s proprietary end-to-end AI-powered platform provides unique creator and audience insights, fraud detection, workflow tools, content amplification, and detailed campaign reporting dashboards. It leverages a proprietary algorithm that uses real-time data to source, curate, and match influencers and publishers to a brand’s campaign objectives to deliver the most credible partners and content for the greatest impact.

“We are thrilled about INCA’s launch in Pakistan. We look forward to helping brands scale up their digital campaigns through our best-in-class AI-enabled influencer marketing technology to guarantee not only effective marketing but also connect brands with relevant, authentic influencers and publishers,” said Naveed Asghar, CEO GroupM Pakistan.



With specialist teams in four regions and 30 countries, INCA has created more than 2,500 campaigns with over 100,000 content pieces for more than 300 unique clients around the world. Clients in Pakistan can now leverage the additional benefit of global expertise and run campaigns across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Marketers are looking to increase their influencer marketing investments, with the industry growing at breakneck speed, estimated to be a US$13bn industry in 2022. However, campaigns can be challenging and laborious to plan, execute, and track.





Publishers, influencers, and their content need to be manually identified, screened, and managed to ensure quality and brand safety, while the rise of fake followers enabled by bots makes it harder to tell if an influencer is a genuine and valuable creator. These challenges make clear the need for trusted and scalable solutions for brands looking to invest.

“Using technology to challenge norms is the route to change the landscape. INCA addresses these challenges to provide a trusted network of verified influencer partners and campaign management processes. With this step we expect for ecosystem to change in order for us to bring that change in Pakistan we have INCA at GroupM,” said Ghulam Jillani, Business Director (INCA), GroupM Pakistan.

“At INCA, we build genuine relationships between brands, consumers, and creators to drive business outcomes for clients and maximise returns on their digital spend. Influencer marketing is growing at a phenomenal pace in Pakistan and we look forward to implementing INCA’s influencer marketing solutions for our valued clients in this region,” said Ateeq Rehman, CIO, GroupM Pakistan.

About INCA

INCA is GroupM’s brand-safe influencer and content marketing solution. Using proprietary technology, in-house experts, and a network of industry-leading partners, INCA provides influencer selection and content production services, as well content distribution at scale across social and publisher platforms. Our creator partnerships, campaign workflows, and active reporting tools assure full control and brand safety for advertisers and their agencies, while helping them optimize their campaigns towards measurable business outcomes. INCA is part of GroupM, the world’s largest media investment company, and has operational teams active in 30 markets around the world. Learn more at inca-global.com.